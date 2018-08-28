Four major projects to be completed this week

Sindh’s chief minister has ordered that the four major projects that were in progress when his previous term ended should be reopened for public later this week.

Syed Murad Ali Shah made this decision on Monday during a meeting at the CM House reviewing the progress of the ongoing development projects launched under the Karachi Package.

Shah said the projects of Tipu Sultan Road, Tipu Sultan Flyover, Sunset-Gizri Boulevard Flyover and Cantt Station roads have been completed, with only minor works remaining to finalise them.

He told Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani to carry out the necessary arrangements for their inauguration. “I want to officially open them for public during this week.”

Firefighting essentials

The chief executive has also decided to hand over a snorkel and three fire engines to the Karachi administration as well as seven other fire trucks to the administrations of the province’s divisional headquarters.

He said that some fires had recently erupted at different factories and shopping centres of Karachi, adding that he had directed the LG minister to inquire into the matter and report to him.

CM Shah said a snorkel and 10 fire engines have been purchased for Rs389 million. He said he wished to hand over the snorkel and three fire trucks to Karachi and one fire engine to Hyderabad’s western Qasimabad town.

He added that the remaining fire engines would be distributed among the province’s divisional headquarters of Banbhore, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas and Shaheed Benazirabad.

According to the breakdown of the funds spent on the purchase of the firefighting essentials, the 104-metre snorkel procured for Karachi cost Rs199 million and the price of each of the fire trucks bought for Sindh’s seven divisions was Rs19 million.

Development projects

Karachi Package Project Director Niaz Soomro informed the chief executive that only five per cent of the construction of a U-turn at Natha Khan Bridge has been completed, as the pace of work of the 70-million-rupee scheme is very slow.

CM Shah directed his Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput to look into the land acquisition issues of the U-turn so that it could be completed within the next two months.

Shah was informed that 70 per cent of the work on Drigh Road Underpass along Sharea Faisal as well as the restoration of the right-turn bridge has been completed, as further work on the project worth Rs1.6 billion is under way.

The CM was also informed that the work on the Rs2.2 billion project of Submarine Chowrangi Underpass has been completed up to 95 per cent.

On this Shah said the work might have been completed, but its beautification is still to be carried out and the connecting roads are yet to be opened. “I have seen it personally and want it completed at the earliest.”

The chief executive said the work on Karachi Zoo is proceeding at a snail’s pace, and directed the project director to expedite the work on the Rs331.3 million scheme.

Shah was informed that the widening of Stadium Road from National Stadium to Rashid Minhas Road, which would cost Rs379.8 million, has been completed up to 75 per cent.

He was also informed that the 574-million-rupee project of the construction of a road from Tank Chowrangi to Super Highway via Thado Nalo has been completed up to 85 per cent.

Regarding the project to provide water to Baldia Town, he was told that a pipeline of a diameter of 24 inches is being laid from Habib Bank to Pump No 3, and that 25 per cent of the work on the Rs399.5 million scheme has been completed.

The CM was informed that the construction of a storm water drain from Star Gate to Chakora Nalla at Sharea Faisal was started for Rs200 million and is still in the initial stage. The chief executive directed the LG minister to personally monitor the completion of the ongoing schemes.

“I want them completed at the earliest so we could start new projects. We still have a lot to do. Karachi is a beautiful city, but we have to turn it into one of the best liveable cities of the world.”

The meeting was also attended the LG Secretary Khalid Hyder Shah, Finance Secretary Noor Alam, Planning & Development Secretary Shireen Narejo , Engineer Khalid and other relevant officers.