Rise in crime

Residents of Karachi are demanding the law-enforcement agencies to take effective measures to tackle street crimes that have been increasing at an unprecedented pace. In the past few weeks, several incidents have been reported where robbers opened fire even after robbing the people of their valuables.

It is widely believed that unemployed people who do not have enough resources to feed their families get involved in such crimes. It is the responsibility of the government to fight against crime. No resident should be allowed to live in fear.

Abdul Basit

Karachi