Sat August 25, 2018
Karachi

APP
August 25, 2018

Karachiites make the most of Eid holidays

Karachiites celebrated the final day of Eidul Azha on Friday by spending time with their families at Sea View and visiting various recreational centres.

The pleasant weather made the celebrations more festive, while many people could only enjoy it from the comfort of their workplaces as the federal government did not announce August 24 as part of the Eid holidays. However, it was reported that many of these workplaces hosted celebrations of their own, featuring a diversity of dishes so as to uplift their possibly irritated employees for having to come in to work on the third day of Eid.

Apart from that, with private businesses and commercial centres closed, the traffic on the roads was also nominal, which provided a relief to the drivers.

Talking to APP, the citizens expressed their appreciation for the prompt removal of offal during Eidul Azha. “This was the time first time I had stepped out of the house and not met with waste lying around,” said Zakia Farid, a resident of North Nazimabad. Timely collection of waste and disposal of offal was also reported at other areas of the city.

A cattle trader, Zahid Khan, said that due to resource constraints and exorbitant costs of cattle, many citizens were not able to perform ‘qurbani.’ “Therefore, there was not as much waste to take care of for the local government body,” he added.

On the other hand, this Eidul Azha witnessed an immense hike in butchers’ charges with regard to the slaughter of sacrificial animals. The district municipal corporations, in light of the monsoon season and the associated risks in terms of disease outbreak, also ensured spraying of lime powder and application of insecticides to diffuse the stench in the air, which results in polluting the atmosphere.

