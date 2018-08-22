Peshawar Police claim seven criminal gangs busted

PESHAWAR: The police have claimed arresting 21 members after busting seven street criminal rings in the provincial capital in the last few days as security has been upgraded for Eidul Azha.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Javed Iqbal told reporters that seven gangs involved in snatching, robberies and other street crimes were busted in different circles of the provincial capital. He added that cash, snatched cellphones and valuables were recovered from the accused.

The official said 2,000 policemen have been deployed to secure mosques, trade centres, cattle markets and other places on the occasion of Eidul Azha. An official said that barricades were erected at around 101 exit and entry points of the city on the occasion of Eid.

He said the City Patrolling Force, the Rapid Response Force and other forces deployed in the city were directed to increase patrolling during the Eid days. All the sub-divisional police officers were directed to strictly follow the security plan and keep a check on every suspicious movement during the holy festival.