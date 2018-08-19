Two killed, one hurt in accident

KARACHI: A man sustained injuries while his wife and daughter died in a road accident in Malir on Saturday.

According to rescues sources, 40-year-old Alam, along with his wife and daughter, were on a motorbike when a reckless driver hit them near Malir checkpost No 5 as a result of which his wife and daughter suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The deceased and injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsies and treatment, respectively.

Man dies in drug overdose

Ag PPI

A drug addict died due to an overdose in Qayyumabad on Saturday. According to rescue sources, an unidentified man, perceived to be in his 30s, overdosed on a drug, resulting in a deterioration of his health.

He died in a park in Qayyumabad, while his body was moved to the Chhipa morgue for identification purposes after medico legal formalities.