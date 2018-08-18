Police officials reshuffled

PESHAWAR: A number of senior police officers were transferred and posted here on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the Central Police Office, Muhammad Shahzad Aslam was posted Additional Inspector General Investigation KP; Irfanullah was posted District Police Officer Charsadda and his predecessor Shahzad Nadim Bukhari as SP Training at the CPO.

Zaibullah Khan was posted as Assistant Inspector General of police, Establishment, in addition to his previous responsibilities of AIG Training while Jahanzeb Burki was posted AIG Welfare. Also, Mohammad Tahir Dawar was posted as Acting SP Rural Peshawar, Sahibzada Sajjad was posted SP Saddar and Inayat Ali Shah was posted Acting SP Security.

The SP Rural Shafiullah and SP Saddar Shaukat Ali were relieved for junior management course. Besides, ASP Khan Zeb was posted SDPO University Town while Haider Ali was posted acting SDPO Chamkani.