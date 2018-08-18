Sat August 18, 2018
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar's nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Islamabad

A
APP
August 18, 2018

Share

CDA cancels leaves of 2,000 sanitary workers

Islamabad : The leaves of more than 2,000 sanitary workers and other officials of the relevant formations of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have been cancelled on Eidul Azha.

These workers would participate in the special cleanliness operation on Eidul Azha including collection of waste and offals and sacrificial animals from the entire city and its proper disposal.

CDA will ensure cleanliness of Eidgahs other places on the occasion Eidul Azha.

On the directions of Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz, MCI has finalized arrangements for special cleanliness operation.

Under cleanliness action plan, more than 2,000 sanitary workers and supervisory staff would be deployed for this purpose.

While more than 100 vehicles from other Directorates of CDA /MCI would also take part in this cleanliness operation.

The entire city has been divided into five zones i.e. Zone-I includes the areas of Saidpur, G-5, E-7, F-5, F-6, F-7, F-8, F-10, F-11 and Golra, while Zone-II comprises upon G-6, G-7, G-8 and Blue Area.

Similarly Zone-III will include areas of G-9, G-10, G-11, and Mera Abadi while Zone-IV includes areas of I-8, H-8, I-9, H-9, I-10, I-11 and IJP Road etc whereas Zone-V will include areas falling on eastern side of Islamabad Express way i.e Sohan, Khanna Dak, Areas falling on Lehtrrar Road i.e Tarlai, Ali Pur, Farsh Town and four CDA Model Towns and specially included Bhara Khu.

During the cleanliness operation, 60 deep ditches at appropriate 30 locations have been dug out where offals and other wastes of sacrificial animals will be deposed off as per hygienic standards efficiently and promptly.

Besides, two emergency cell have also been established, one at Transport Section, fire Headquarters while the other one at Sanitation Directorate, Sector G-6-1/4 which would be functional round the clock.

MCI appeals to the citizens of the Capital city to cooperate with Sanitation staff and do not throw the offals and other waste material of sacrificial animals in the green areas rather keep it in front of their houses so that sanitation workers could easily pick and dispose off these wastes in proper manner.

The residents of Islamabad can register their complaints for collection and disposal of wastes at Sanitation Directorate Help Line 1334 and telephone 051-9213908 and 051-9211555. Moreover, residents can also launch their complaints by whatsapp and SMS on mobile number 0335-5001213.

