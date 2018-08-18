Sat August 18, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2018

Two ‘MQM-L target killers’ arrested

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two activists of the Muttahida Quami Movement-London alleged to have been involved in target killings.

According District South SSP Omer Shahid Hamid, a police team raided a locality in Arambagh from where they arrested two suspects identified as Mohammad Junaid alias Jimi and Tahir Ahmed Abbasi.

Two 30-bore pistols were seized from them and they were moved to the headquarters. During interrogation, the suspects told police that they were associated with the MQM-L and involved in the target killing of Adil, a former sector in-charge of MQM from Surjani Town.

They also confessed to being involved in a number of other target killings, attempt to murder, extortion and other heinous crimes. Hamid further said that on May 6, 2016, Junaid and his associates had targeted Amjad. He was later arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department but released on bail, after which he had gone into hiding.

Abbasi, on the other hand, confessed that in 2011 he and other accomplices had targeted two activists of the Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) in Sector-11D, North Karachi while they were sitting at a hotel.

Moreover, in 2012 he along with his associates had gunned down Asif, who is the brother of an activist of PST. They had also gunned down another activist of PST near Power House Chowrangi, North Karachi. Abbasi also confessed to the murder of Ikraam in Sector-L1, Surjani Town in 2014 and the targeting of Jani, an estate agent in District Central in 2015.

