Twin City Tennis from August 31

ISLAMABAD: The NPB Twin City Tennis Championship will kick off from August 31 here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts, says a press release.

Tournament Director Kamran Khalil said that players from Rawalpindi and Islamabad can take part in the championship.

The last date for entries will be August 30 and the pre-qualifying round will start on August 31 at 4pm.

The final matches in each category will be played on

September 5.