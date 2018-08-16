Thu August 16, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2018



JPMC employees to contribute Rs6.5m to CJP’s dam fund

Employees of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) have decided to contribute approximately Rs6.5 million to the fund established by the chief justice of Pakistan to build the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

In a letter sent to the Sindh chief secretary, JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said on Wednesday that employees and officers of JPMC have agreed to contribute their one-day and two-day salaries to the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam fund.

She said employees from BPS-1 to BPS-15 would contribute their one-day salary and officers from BPS-16 to BPS-21 would contribute two-day salary to the dam fund. She added that the contribution would amount to roughly Rs6.5 million.

According to the letter, Dr Jamali had sought the consent of JPMC employees for contributing from their salaries and they were given three days to decide if they wanted to contribute or not.

“Except for a charge nurse, who stated that she had contributed Rs60,000 to the dam fund separately, all JPMC employees have given consent to contribute their one and two days salaries to the CJP’s dam fund,” the letter stated, requesting the government to deduct the said amount from the employees’ August salaries.

