Two jailed in NAB cases

An accountability court in Hyderabad on Wednesday convicted two accused, Nizamuddin Shahani and Mohammad Aslam Solangi in four references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to a press release issued by NAB, they were sentenced to four years of imprisonment based on embezzlement allegations of nearly Rs52 million and a fine of Rs20 million each was imposed on them.

Shahani is a former taluka municipal officer of District Umerkot and Solangi was a private contractor. Both accused were sent to jail after the court was dismissed.