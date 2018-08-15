COAS hosts I-Day reception

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa hosted Independence Day reception for retired officers and soldiers, says an ISPR press release on Tuesday. The reception is a regular annual event on 14th August where serving and retired officers and soldiers celebrate the day together. COAS Congratulated all on Independence Day. The participants paid tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation and the motherland.