19 more dengue cases reported

Nineteen more dengue fever cases were detected across Karachi in a week taking the reported cases toll to 669 in the city since the beginning of this year.

According to the weekly report issued by the Prevention and Control Program for Dengue in Sindh on Monday, at least 20 new dengue fever cases emerged throughout Sindh province in a week, out of which 19 were from Karachi and one in another district.

In July, 39 dengue positive cases were detected across the province, of which 38 were from Karachi. So far this year, a total of 710 dengue cases have been reported from across the province, of which 669 were reported from Karachi and 41 from other districts.

A death due to dengue was also reported in Karachi this year. Dengue fever is an infection which is caused by the dengue virus that is transmittable by mosquitoes. Dengue fever is also known as break-bone fever because it can cause people to feel pain so bad that they feel like their bones are breaking. The fever’s symptoms include headache, a skin rash that looks like measles, and pain in the muscles and joints.