PTI strength in KP Assembly rises to 82

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s strength in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly reached 82 after securing election of 16 women members and two non-Muslims on reserved seats.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified the women and minorities’ seats for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The PTI got the major share as 16 of its female candidates and two from the minority communities were declared elected on reserved seats.

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and Awami National Party (ANP) won two seats each reserved for women. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) got one seat each on the women reserved seats.

The ECP notified 14 female candidates of PTI as elected MPAs. They are Nadia Sher from Swat, Maliha Ali Asghar Khan from Abbottabad, Aisha Naeem, Peshawar, Momina Basit, Abbottabad, Dr Sumera Shams, Lower Dir, Rabia Basri, Peshawar, Dr Asiya Asad, Peshawar, Sajida Hanif, Mardan, Somi Falak Naz, Nowshera, Ayesha, Peshawar, Sitara Afreen, Dera Ismail Khan, Zeenat Bibi, Swabi, Aasia Saleh Khattak, Peshawar and Maria Fatima from Mansehra.

Under its quota calculated by the ECP on the basis of the elected seats won by the PTI in the July 25 polls, the party was to get 16 reserved seats for women.

The PTI had submitted priority list of 15 candidates before the election. However, one of its candidates, Nadia Ambreen Khattak, did not submit her nomination papers and was thus put out of the race.

An official of the ECP said that the two candidates of the PTI would be notified after receiving names of its nominees in the second revised list.

The two seats won by ANP on those reserved for women went to former lawmaker Shagufta Malik from Peshawar and newcomer Shahida from Mardan. After getting these two seats, the ANP strength in the provincial assembly rose to nine as it had won seven general seats in the general election.

The MMA also won two women reserved seats in the assembly. These have done to former lawmaker Rehana Ismail and Humaira Khatoon. The MMA strength in the KP Assembly has now reached 12.

The PML-N won one seat reserved for women. Its candidate Sobia Shahid was notified as elected as MPA. She had also contested on a general seat from Lower Dir district and lost. With her election, the PML-N strength in the assembly is now six.

The PPP also got one woman member Nighat Yasmeen Orakzai elected to the KP Assembly on a reserved seat. Its strength has reached five in the assembly.

The ECP also notified PTI’s two minorities’ candidates, Ravi Kumar and Wazir Zada, as members of the KP Assembly.

Hailing from Chitral, Wazir Zada made history by becoming the first member of the minority Kalash community to be elected to the provincial assembly.

The community known to be the country’s smallest ethno-religious group has been rejoicing over his victory.

Out of the nine National Assembly seats reserved for women from KP, the PTI won seven while the MMA and PML-N got one each.

The ECP notified the seven PTI women MNAs. They are Nafisa Inayatullah Khan Khattak from Nowshera, Sajida Begum from Peshawar, Naureen Farooq Khan, Kohat, Shandana Gulzar Khan, Peshawar, Uzma Riaz, Abbottabad and Zille Huma from Peshawar. The PTI can nominate another female candidate to be elected as MNA on the reserved seat. It will be notified after the party proposes the name of its candidate in the revised list.

The MMA won one women reserved seat as the ECP notified its candidate Shahida Begum from Lakki Marwat as elected. The PML-N also won one reserved seat for women from KP. Its candidate Begum Tahira Bukhari was notified as an elected MNA.