Islamabad, Peshawar leading

LAHORE: Islamabad and Peshawar have settled on the top of the leaderboard of the Inter Region U-19 One Day Tournament at the end of the sixth round.

At the points table Islamabad is leading with nine points in group A while Peshawar is on top of the table with 10 points. Lahore Whites and Larkana region teams are at the bottom of the table with one and two points respectively. The next round of the tournament will start from Monday at the twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad and Karachi.