Mon August 13, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
August 13, 2018

Plan prepared for smooth traffic flow: Peshawar BRT official

PESHAWAR: The provincial government and construction companies of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project have prepared a comprehensive plan to resolve the traffic problem in the city.

The spokesman for the BRT project, Masood Khan, said the provincial government, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and construction companies of the project had prepared a plan for smooth flow of traffic during BRT construction in the city.

He said the traffic police had been taken on board for execution of the traffic plan as the construction companies wanted to complete the remaining work of the project on a war footing basis.

The spokesman said the provincial government had assured the construction companies of resolving the issue of release of funds to the companies to complete the remaining work. He said the issue of removal of waste from roads during construction would be resolved soon.

An official source said that a joint enforcement team was examining all the matters related to the BRT and declared the work done by the construction companies satisfactory. A PDA official said the project aimed at benefitting the public and generating employment by providing respectable transportation services along with a source of earning as shops would be designed in the commercial sector covering over 100 kanal of land.

The PDA said the 28 km-long Peshawar BRT was 14 km elevated, 03 km underground, and 11 km at-grade in addition to having 68 km-long feeder routes with 154 bus stops as compared to 27 km Lahore Metro that is only 09 km elevated and 18 km at-grade.

Comments

