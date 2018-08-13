IGP orders foolproof security for Independence Day

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi on Sunday ordered foolproof security throughout the province for Independence Day. He directed police officials to take stern action against vehicles with substandard silencers creating noise, people doing one-wheeling on roads and those swimming in the sea.

Saleemi added that all SHOs should supervise security arrangements in their respective areas and be present on duty on Independence Day being celebrated tomorrow. He also said that extraordinary security should be ensured at Mazar-e-Quaid, while snap-checking, surveillance and secret monitoring measures should be accelerated in the province, particularly in Karachi. The IGP further instructed that crackdown on criminals should be conducted at a district and zonal level. Security arrangements for the Independence Day events should also be made by the respective police stations, he added.