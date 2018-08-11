Civil society in Peshawar protests minor girl’s murder

PESHAWAR: The civil society activists and members of Child Right Movement Friday staged demonstration here against the abuse and murder of a minor girl in the Takht Bhai town of the Mardan district. Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans seeking protection of children against sexual abuse, the protesters demanded the high-ups in the provincial government and judiciary to take notice of the incident and provide justice to the family of the innocent girl.

Our correspondent adds from Takht Bhai: The post-mortem report confirmed that the minor had been raped before being killed in Khadi Killay. Haseena Bibi, 6, daughter of Mufti Habibur Rehman, was found dead Wednesday in a field in Khadi Killay falling in the limits of Takht Bhai Police Station. She did not return after leaving home for madrassa. Next day, her body was found dumped in a field. The police shifted her body to the Mardan Medical Complex for autopsy. The postmortem report confirmed that the girl had been raped before being strangled to death. Talking to reporters, District Police Officer Wahid Mehmood said investigation was being held and the accused would soon be apprehended.