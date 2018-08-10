PHF president, secretary to visit training camp today

KARACHI: PHF president Khalid Khokhar and secretary Shahbaz Ahmed will visit Pakistan’s training camp at Dr Shah- Islahuddin Academy on Friday.

PHF has paid the dues of the players and officials and now wants them to think only about winning gold medal at the Asian Games. The PHF bosses will pay the visit during the evening session and tell them that PHF had kept its promise despite facing a financial crisis, sources told ‘The News’. Former Olympians and international players would also be invited during the visit of PHF high officials in order to motivate the players, the sources added. Pakistan players are in the final stage of their preparation and are likely to depart for Indonesia on August 12.