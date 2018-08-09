Attacking schools

The recent attack on girls’ schools in Gilgit-Baltistan shows that Pakistan has still not been able to eradicate its soil from terrorism. In the past, militants have repeatedly targeted girls’ schools and openly opposed education for girls. We need to take strict against those who are involved in spreading fear and terror in the region. There is still a long way to go to put an end to terrorism in the country.

Fahad Khan

Naudero