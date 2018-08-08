Women’s Trade Fair kicks off in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The 5th Women Entrepreneurs Trade Fair kicked off here at the Palm Marquee on Tuesday.

Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP), Peshawar, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) have jointly organized the two-day event.

The trade fair is aimed at providing a platform to the business and skilled women entrepreneurs of the province and elsewhere from the country to showcase and market their products in the best possible way.

The event is open only to women and families from 11am to 11pm.

The organizers have established 50 stalls where handmade cultural and traditional products, dresses, local and traditional foods, handicraft, Charsadda shoes, art and craft, embroidered clothes, gemstones, handmade jewellery, stone jewellery, leather products, mosaic work, jute wok, purses & clutches, beauty products, Karachi and Swat shawls, bed sheets, baby clothings, toys, kitchen utensils, furniture and a lot more have been put on displayed.

The TCKP has also set up an information centre where the visitors obtained brochures, pamphlets and posters containing information about the tourist spots, archaeological and heritage sites.

Music, fashion shows and kids play land are other features the visitors can enjoy at the event. Famous folk singers and artistes also performed to entertain the visitors.

Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fauzia Inayat, Fitrat Bilour, former president Nuzhat Rauf, Rukhsana Nadir, Rohi Zahir Shah, Nasira Luqmani, TDAP Peshawar Director Sariruddin, Deputy Director Muhammad Awais Khan, Assistant Director Zahid Muhammad and others visited the stalls on the opening day.

They expressed satisfaction at the arrangements and participation of large number of womenfolk in the trade fair.

Women entrepreneurs from all cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Swat, Hazara, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Mardan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan and other major cities including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Karachi & Islamabad have put their products on display in the trade fair.