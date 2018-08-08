Congo virus

Sellers have brought animals from different areas of Pakistan for Eidul Azha to different cattle markets in Peshawar. There is a risk that these animals might be carriers of the Congo virus, which is quite dangerous for people. Once a person is affected by the Congo virus, the infection spreads to other people if they come in contact with the patient’s infected blood or body fluids.

Infection could also spread in hospitals during injections and also in surgical procedures. The district administration should take serious measures to prevent the outbreak of the virus by properly spraying animals and treating them with flea medicines.

Muhammad Izhar Ali Shah

Peshawar