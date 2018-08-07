BISE Peshawar declares 78pc HSSC results

PESHAWAR: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar Monday declared results of the FA/FSc annual examination 2018 with the historic Islamia College Peshawar taking the lead this time.

Jan Sher Khan, a student of the Islamia College, topped the board by scoring 1014 marks out of the total 1100. He was followed by Maria Maqsood of the Jinnah College for Women with 1013 marks to clinch an overall second position in the board. Salwa Shaheen of the New Muslim Public School and College for Women Charsadda stood third in the board by obtaining 1012 marks.

The results were announced at an award distribution ceremony among the position holder students at the BISEP building. Caretaker Minister for Education Prof Dr Saira Safdar was the chief guest on the occasion.

The ceremony was also addressed by board Chairman Prof Dr Fazlur Rahman. Director Higher Education Prof Subhanullah Qureshi was also present on the occasion. According to the results, a total of 104,433 students appeared in the exams of which 82,444 qualified it with a pass percentage of 78.

Jan Sher Khan, who was the overall topper of the board, stood first in the pre-medical followed by Maria Maqsood on the second position and Alishah Gulalai of Jinnah College for Women Peshawar on the third slot with 1011 marks.

In the pre-engineering, Salwa Shaheen topped the board. Sayyed Fayyaz Shah of Islamia College stood second by obtaining 998 marks, while Irfanullah of Peshawar Model Degree College clinched the third position with 994 marks.

Similarly, in computer science/general science group, Afifa Zainab Ahmad of the Jinnah College for Women stood first by securing 964 marks, Abdul Kabir of Islamia College Peshawar secured the second position with 934 marks and Mahnoor of the Government Frontier College

For Women Peshawar was third with 927 marks.

Moreover, in the arts and humanities group, Laiba Tahir of the Jinnah College for Women stood first with 927 marks. She was followed by Iman Khan and Mehk Naveed of the same college securing 907 and 906 marks, respectively.A private candidate, Mohammad Idrees, scored 907 marks and stood first in the theology group. Speaking on the occasion, Saira Safdar shed light on the importance of education.