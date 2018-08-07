Tue August 07, 2018
Sports

P
PPI
August 7, 2018

Peshawar Zalmi to hold Azadi Cup from today

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi are organising Azadi Cup from Tuesday (today) to commemorate Pakistan’s Independence Day at different venues in KP. According to information made available to media, 60 teams will compete in the tournament. The top six teams will progress to final rounds.The final of the tournament will be played on August 14. Both opening and closing ceremonies will be held in Peshawar.

