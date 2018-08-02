Thu August 02, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2018

Attack on journalist protested

MINGORA: Journalists protested against the attack on the house of a colleague here on Wednesday.

Chanting slogans, the protesters condemned the attack on the house of Imran Khan who was working for a private news channel.

Addressing the protesters, Essa Khankhel, Shireenzada, Syed Shahabuddin and others asked the government to provide security to the journalist and bring the accused to justice.

