Attack on journalist protested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: Journalists protested against the attack on the house of a colleague here on Wednesday.
Chanting slogans, the protesters condemned the attack on the house of Imran Khan who was working for a private news channel.
Addressing the protesters, Essa Khankhel, Shireenzada, Syed Shahabuddin and others asked the government to provide security to the journalist and bring the accused to justice.
MINGORA: Journalists protested against the attack on the house of a colleague here on Wednesday.
Chanting slogans, the protesters condemned the attack on the house of Imran Khan who was working for a private news channel.
Addressing the protesters, Essa Khankhel, Shireenzada, Syed Shahabuddin and others asked the government to provide security to the journalist and bring the accused to justice.
Comments