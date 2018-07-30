Mon July 30, 2018
July 30, 2018

CJP says won’t spare PML-N leader who misbehaved with RO

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked on Sunday that the court would not spare at all the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader who misbehaved with the returning officer (RO) in Sargodha.

Taking notice of the incident, the chief justice directed the inspector-general of police, Punjab, to take action in 24 hours. He remarked the court would investigate the issue to the core and bring the culprit to the book.

The CJ said the judicial officers were assigned the task for fair and free conduct of elections in the country. However, misbehaviour with the returning officers would not be tolerated at any cost.

