Creating jobs

For the last ten years, we have been witnessing democratic governments promising to create jobs for the unemployed. However, many parties failed to turn this dream into a reality. Now the people are hoping that the new government will work to reduce unemployment. During his election campaigns, Imran Khan vowed to provide 10 million jobs to the unemployed.

To translate policies into reality, Imran Khan will start accountability from the top-tier of the government and will make sure that all recruitments are carried out strictly on merit. In the past, many government organisations became a victim of nepotism and favouritism. This was the main reason why state-run institutions failed miserably. It is hoped that the new government will bring much-needed reforms the FPSC to uphold meritocracy during the recruitment process.

Waqar Abro

Karachi