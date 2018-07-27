NAB to form special committee for implementation of SC directives

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal directed formation of a special committee to ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court directives issued from time to time.

Chairing a special meeting at the NAB headquarters here on Thursday, Javed Iqbal said no lenience will be tolerated in the implementation of the directives of the Supreme Court.

The NAB chairman also directed the Operation Division and Prosecution Division to file the corruption references in the accountability courts with full preparation and with solid evidence so that the corrupt elements be brought to be justice as per law to recover the looted money.

Meanwhile, Javed Iqbal while talking at an open kutchery that the National Accountability Bureau would resolve people’s corruption-related complaints as per the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) as he firmly believes in “accountability for all” policy across the board.

It merits mentioning here that the NAB chairman had announced during his first address to the National Accountability Bureau officials that he will directly listen to the complaints of public related to corruption and corrupt practices on the last Thursday of every month between 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the National Accountability Bureau headquarters.

Accordingly, the National Accountability Bureau as per his commitment, on Thursday listened to the complaints of people came from all parts of the country at NAB Headquarters and gave them patient hearing and tried to resolve their problems as per law.

The complainants thanked the National Accountability Bureau chairman for sparing time and listening to their complaints personally. It is important to mention here that the NAB chairman not only himself hears the public complaints individually, but had also directed all DG’s of regional bureaus of the National Accountability Bureau to listen to public complaints related to corruption and corrupt practices.