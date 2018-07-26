No more BBL for Johnson

SYDNEY: Mitchell Johnson will never again appear on an Australian ground as a player after calling time on his Big Bash League career.

His manager revealed the extended nature of the upcoming BBL season’s schedule was the primary reason behind the decision.

The tournament’s new format features 14 games in a home-and-away league system, which his manager Sam Halvorsen says “is just too much for someone who turns 37 at the end of the summer.”

Johnson led the Perth Scorchers bowling attack for the past two seasons.

There was, however, no statement on Johnson’s availability for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League although he had recently signed up for the T10 League in UAE, slated for December.

Johnson played 19 games for the Scorchers, taking 20 wickets at an average of 22.75 and economy rate of 6.14. His last game for the Scorchers was their semi-final loss to Hobart Hurricanes earlier this year.

In BBL 2016-17, Johnson’s three-wicket haul (4-2-3-3) in the semi-final against Melbourne Stars and figures of 1 for 13 in the final against the Sydney Sixers secured Scorchers’ third championship title. He had finished the season as Scorchers’ highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets from nine and an economy rate of 5.91.

Earlier this year, Johnson had pulled out of his commitments with Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.