PM felicitates nation on successful conduct of polls

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk has congratulated the nation on successful conduct of polls-2018 and expressed hope that the same would augur well for democracy.

He has appreciated the efforts of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), provincial governments, armed forces, police, law enforcement agencies, election staff, media and all those institutions and individuals who contributed to the conduct of the general elections.

While condemning the cowardly act of terrorism in Quetta on election day, the prime minister condoled with the bereaved families of all those who were martyred in the incident and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The premier telephoned Chief Minister Balochistan Alauddin Marri on Wednesday and assured full cooperation by the federal government in investigating the suicide blast that took place in Quetta in the morning and claimed more than 31 lives and injuring many. He inquired about the details of the tragic incident and strongly condemned it. At least 31 people were killed and more than 30 injured in a suicide blast outside a polling station in Quetta’s Eastern Bypass area.

Caretaker prime minister visited his native area in Swat earlier in the day and cast his vote in the Gulkada area of Swat on the elections day. He polled the vote in the constituency of NA-3 (Swat-II) and PK-5 (Swat-IV).

The prime minister strongly condemned the attack on security personnel deployed for the protection of polling staff in NA-271 constituency of Baleeda area of Balochistan. He prayed for peace of the security personnel martyred in the incident and also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.