Woman arrested for mugging doctor

Karachi: Police arrested a woman after she along with a male suspect allegedly mugged a female doctor in Zaman Town on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Amir of District Korangi said Dr Shahida of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital was coming to Zaman Town along with her relative late on Monday night two robbers, including a womanm stopped them at gunpoint and looted cash and a mobile phone from before fleeing.

After receiving information from witnesses about the incident, he said, a police mobile on patrolling chased the suspects. After facing resistance, the police apprehended the woman, identified as Shabana, but the other suspect

escaped. A pistol was said to have been found on the woman. Raids are under way for the arrest of her accomplice. Rangers raids Paramilitary soldiers arrested two suspected criminals in raids in the city.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said the soldiers conducted a raid in Landhi area, and after facing resistance arrested Usman Zaada, who, he said, was involved in a number of robberies and street crimes.

Rangers’ personnel took action in Hyderabad Range and arrested Idress Janwari, who was allegedly running a drug den. They seized one kilogram of hashish from his possession.