Promoting hockey

For many Pakistanis, the downfall of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is a tragedy that must be undone. While the authorities concerned have taken some steps to revive the game, a lot has to be done to bring hockey to the same position that it used to enjoy decades ago. There is a need to hold PSL-styled domestic tournaments to polish and train aspiring hockey players.

Fitness of players must be ensured prior to participation in any international event. The head of the PHF must find the reason why Pakistan was not invited to participate in the Azlan Shah Cup and focus on the areas that require improvement. It is hoped that through dedicated efforts, Pakistan’s hockey team will manage to win its lost glory back.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt