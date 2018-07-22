Sun July 22, 2018
July 22, 2018

Sane choices

Election campaigns are in full swing. Political leaders are promising for things we all know they wouldn’t deliver. Unfortunately, many people still vote for the same faces and do not consider their past performances.

As a result, the same people who failed to deliver on their promises get elected again. People should vote for only those candidates who have actually worked in the past.

Naveed Ahmed ( Naudero )

