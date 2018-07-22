Sane choices

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Election campaigns are in full swing. Political leaders are promising for things we all know they wouldn’t deliver. Unfortunately, many people still vote for the same faces and do not consider their past performances.
As a result, the same people who failed to deliver on their promises get elected again. People should vote for only those candidates who have actually worked in the past.
Naveed Ahmed ( Naudero )
