Sat July 21, 2018
Islamabad

HN
Healthday News
July 21, 2018

Sleep apnea

There’s no routine blood test to detect sleep apnea, and it may well be missed during a routine medical visit.

But left untreated, sleep apnea can raise a person’s risk for significant health risks, according to the U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Those risks include:

* High blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, obesity and diabetes.

* Heart failure.

* Heartarrhythmia, the medical term for irregular heartbeat.

* Driving accidents.

