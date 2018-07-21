AIOU declares postgraduate result

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday declared the result of MPhil Mathematics, while the result’s announcement process for other postgraduates programs Semester Spring-2018, is being expedited.

According to the Controller Exams, the semester’s result MPhil/PhD Chemistry and Physics will be declared next week, a press release said.

It is for the first time, the results of the post-graduates programmes are being declared ahead of the scheduled time, on the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui.

This will enable the aspiring students to take admission in the next programme.

The quality and transparency in the exams and their announcement is strictly maintained.

A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against any kind of unfairness in the exam’s process, the Controller Exams added.