OPF college campus ground-breaking today

Islamabad: The Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF) has planned to establish the campus of own degree college/university in the federal capital for the children of all Pakistanis, especially those living abroad.

The ground-breaking ceremony in this respect will take place today (Friday) with Overseas Pakistanis Ministry secretary Dr Muhammad Hashim Popalzai being the chief guest.

The campus will have a covered area of more than four acres in the easily accessible F-11/2 sector of Islamabad. The students will have access to courses of business administration, management, computer sciences and media studies. With 72 classrooms, one auditorium and five laboratories, the campus will accommodate around 2,400 students.