A matter of priority

It has become increasingly difficult to hear the speeches given by candidates as part of their election campaigns. A few political leaders resort to abusive language against those who vote for their opponents. For example, the former chief minister of KP used foul language against voters who support rival parties. Previously, we saw a religious leader hurling abuses at his opponents and inciting his followers to violence. This intolerance is not only against the essence of democracy, but it also highlights a fascist mindset.

Such practices are at variance with the values upheld by our polity. Every loyal citizen of Pakistan wants the country to return to the Quaid’s doctrine of a modern democratic welfare state. Pakistanis want to live in a country where religion is not exploited and everyone has access to speedy justice. They want a state where resources are spent on the welfare of people, not to complement the hedonistic lifestyle of a few paid public-office holders.

Gull Zaman

Peshawar