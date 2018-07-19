Iranian Army Chief visits Pak-Afghan border Torkham

TORKHAM: Iranian Army Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri has paid a visit to Pakistan-Afghan Torkham border and examined border management mechanism between the two countries.

The Iranian top military official accompanied by a delegation and Pakistan high ranking military officials also visited important check posts between Pakistan and Afghanistan where the Pakistan army is fighting war against terrorism. General Mohammad Bagheri on the occasion praised Pakistan’s efforts in the war against terrorism.

He also visited Peshawar Corps headquarters and met Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt to discuss bilateral ties and military-to-military cooperation.