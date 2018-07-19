Dutch envoy visits Iqra University

Islamabad : Ambassador of the Netherlands, Ardi Stoios-Braken visited Iqra University’s Islamabad Campus on Wednesday, says a press release.

The envoy was warmly welcomed by Iqra University Vice President Dr Muhammad Islam along with members of the faculty and the students. Stoios-Braken was very much impressed after touring the Art & Design Department and took a keen interest in the artistic works of the aspiring fashion designers. She not only appreciated the students but also admired the hard work that was evident in their display.

Her dialogue with the students was focused on a variety of topics including culture of the Netherlands and the difference between Netherland and Holland, as well as cultural diversity. Stoios-Braken also highlighted how moving forward in life is essentially based on one’s critical analysis and being able to think for oneself, to not just depend on all that you are taught and to always question everything.