PHF asks POA, PSB not to allow Sindh parallel body to function

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has said some people having vested interests were trying to create parallel bodies in Sindh in violation of PHF’s constitution.

It has informed the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that this is happening under the patronage of Sindh Olympic Association (SOA). In a press release on Monday, PHF said the elections for 2018-22 were held at Crown Plaza Hotel, Islamabad, on May 15, in the PHF Congress Meeting.

It said creation of parallel organisations in recent past in POA itself and Pakistan Football Federation had served no purpose. These have rather been counterproductive, PHF said. According to PHF Constitution Article 25, 25.1 & 25.2 floating of parallel associations at any level was prohibited.

“Only one association duly constituted under its constitution in a Province/District recognised by PHF, shall be the bona-fide unit and any person (s), inciting/ instrumental or participating in formation of parallel body shall be declared persona-non-grata and debarred for life from any activities of PHF,” it added. It requested POA and PSB not to allow any parallel body to function in the country at any level and take strict disciplinary action against the violators.