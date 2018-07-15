Sun July 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

A
APP
July 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Artists pin hopes on politicians for welfare

Islamabad: Artists community in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad once again is pinning hopes on the political parties to take solid steps for their welfare after assuming power through the upcoming election in the country, despite of less emphasis on the artists welfare in their party manifestos.

The previous government although took many initiatives including formulating new cultural policy, forming a committee for the welfare of artists and establish an endowment fund for their uplift but nothing concrete was done at implementation level. Many of the artists of entertainment industry died during the last few years after prolonged illness due to their inability to afford medical expenses and lack of attention by the authorities concerned.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar