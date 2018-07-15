Artists pin hopes on politicians for welfare

Islamabad: Artists community in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad once again is pinning hopes on the political parties to take solid steps for their welfare after assuming power through the upcoming election in the country, despite of less emphasis on the artists welfare in their party manifestos.

The previous government although took many initiatives including formulating new cultural policy, forming a committee for the welfare of artists and establish an endowment fund for their uplift but nothing concrete was done at implementation level. Many of the artists of entertainment industry died during the last few years after prolonged illness due to their inability to afford medical expenses and lack of attention by the authorities concerned.