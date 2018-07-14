Sat July 14, 2018
Business

July 14, 2018

StormFiber launched in Hyderabad

KARACHI: StormFiber strikes twice in a week, launching its services in Hyderabad after Multan, bringing its tally of cities to six, a statement said on Friday.

The announcement was made at an event hosted in the city, making its Triple Play (Internet, TV and Phone) services available in Hyderabad, it added.

StormFiber was already an established market leader in four major Pakistani cities, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar.

Launching their Fiber To The Home (FTTH) services in Hyderabad after Multan represents a key milestone in StormFiber’s strategic expansion throughout Pakistan, it said.

