‘No Indian visa issue for Pak hockey team’

LAHORE: The Pakistan hockey team has been assured it will not face any visa issues when the players pack to travel to India for the upcoming Hockey World Cup scheduled to take place at the end of the year.

The news came as a sigh of relief for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) after the International Hockey Federation (FIH) gave them the assurances.

PHF chief Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, while talking to media here at the National Hockey Stadium, said the process will run smoothly this time around, courtesy FIH’s interference.

“The PHF is satisfied with the team’s results in Champions Trophy. We finished last but the Greenshirts are improving every day, especially against Argentina our team played well to beat them. We believe in this team,” PHF chief said.