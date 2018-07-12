Call to build cardiology institute in Quetta

LAHORE: Balochistan Caretaker Health Minister Faiz Muhammad Kakar called on Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Jawad Sajid Khan in his office on Wednesday.

According to a handout issued here, during the meeting, the announcement by the previous Punjab government to establish an institute of cardiology in Quetta came under discussion. It was said that due to the security situation and some other reasons, the project was not materialised, however, the situation in Balochistan had been improved significantly.

The Balochistan minister said his government had allocated 100 kanals of land for establishing Quetta Institute of Cardiology (QIC). Moreover, funds have also been allocated in the development programme of Balochistan, he added. He requested that the Punjab government should play its role according to the promise for the construction of QIC in Balochistan.

He was of the view that Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department should impart training and do capacity building of the doctors and nurses for the institution. He said the Punjab government should also provide its share of funds for the cardiac institution and purchase of medical equipment.

Prof Jawad Sajid Khan said that initially he was the member of the committee which was constituted to establish a cardiac institute in Quetta, therefore, he was aware of the facts. Dr Jawad Sajid assured the Balochistan health minister that he would bring the issue to the knowledge of the Punjab chief minister and request him to give his recommendations for the fulfilling the promise to the next coming provincial government.

The Balochistan health minister said that Balochistan intended to replicate the success story of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) and wanted to establish and institution on the pattern of PHC, for which, technical assistance and cooperation of the Punjab government would be appreciated.

The Punjab health minister directed Specialised Healthcare Secretary Saqib Zafar to coordinate with the PHC to send a team of experts to Balochistan for providing technical guidance for the establishment of healthcare commission in Balochistan. Balochistan Health Special Secretary Javed Akthar and Punjab Health Special Secretary Usman Mouzam were also present.