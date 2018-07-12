Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHF to hold Hockey Series Open in Lahore, Pindi

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has started preparation for Hockey Series (HS) Open in Pakistan from September 25-30, as FIH and AHF have given the permission to organise the event in Pakistan.

x
Advertisement

The six countries who will participate in the event are Oman, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Qatar and Bangladesh. The PHF had planned to hold it in Rawalpindi, but it has added Lahore after the FIH and the AHF directed it to organise the event at two venues.

Sources said an important meeting of PHF high officials would be held in Lahore on Thursday (today) to finalise the arrangements for the event.It may be noted that after 14 years, Pakistan is going to host a tournament involving so many teams.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar