PHF to hold Hockey Series Open in Lahore, Pindi

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has started preparation for Hockey Series (HS) Open in Pakistan from September 25-30, as FIH and AHF have given the permission to organise the event in Pakistan.

The six countries who will participate in the event are Oman, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Qatar and Bangladesh. The PHF had planned to hold it in Rawalpindi, but it has added Lahore after the FIH and the AHF directed it to organise the event at two venues.

Sources said an important meeting of PHF high officials would be held in Lahore on Thursday (today) to finalise the arrangements for the event.It may be noted that after 14 years, Pakistan is going to host a tournament involving so many teams.