Thu July 12, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2018

PHF calls 27 players for Asian Games training camp

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has called 27 players for the training camp for the Asian Games, to be held in Indonesia from August 18. 

The following players have been asked to report to Hassan Sardar, Camp Commandant, at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi, on July 14: Imran Butt, Mazhar Abbas, Amjad Ali, Irfan Senior, Rashid Mehmood, Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Mubashar Ali, Tasawar Abbas, Rizwan Senior, Toseeq Arshad, Ali Shan, Umar Bhutta, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Shafqat Rasool, Azfar Yaqoob, Arslan Qadir, Ajaz Ahmad, Irfan Junior, Rana Suhail RiazRizwan Junior, Muhammad Dilber, Muhammad Atiq, Faisal Qadir, Atif Mushtaq, Junaid Manzoor, and Asad Aziz.

