Influential candidates get main share in tickets for polls

PESHAWAR: As in the past, influential families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have either fielded scions or they are contesting on more than one constituency in the July 2018 general elections.

Except for Jamaat-e-Islami, almost all political parties have promoted family politics and favoured close relatives of their central or provincial leadership in the distribution of tickets for elections.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Awami National Party and Qaumi Watan Party, with their central leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have fielded not only central chiefs but also their kith and kin for national and provincial assemblies’ seats.

Central leader of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and chief of his faction of Jamiat Ulema Islam, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, is contesting for two National Assembly seats NA-38 and NA-39, DI Khan while his son Asad Mehmood is the MMA candidate for NA-37, Tank.

His younger brother Maulana Lutfur Rehman, who was the opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, has been awarded ticket for two provincial assembly constituencies PK-98 and PK-99, Dera Ismail Khan.

Similarly, former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani is the MMA candidate for NA-36 Bannu while his son Zahid Durrani has been awarded ticket for provincial assembly seat PK-88, Bannu.

Akram Durrani is also contesting for provincial assembly seat from the same district.

Central president of Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan will contest for NA-24, Charsadda while his son Aimal Wali Khan is the ANP candidate for PK-58, Charsadda.

Similarly, central senior vice-president of the ANP Ghulam Ahmad Bilour is contesting on NA-31, Peshawar while his nephew Haroon Bilour is the party candidate for PK-78 Peshawar.

Former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti is contesting on one NA and one Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat from Mardan.

Central chairman of Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmad Sherpao and his son Sikandar Hayat Sherpao are contesting vying for the National Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats in hometown of the Charsadda district.

A former chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Pervez Khattak eyeing one National Assembly and two provincial assembly seats from Nowshera district. His son-in-law and nephew Dr Imran Khattak is the PTI candidate for NA-26, Nowshera.

In Swabi, the PTI has awarded tickets to the resourceful and influential Tarakai family. Usman Tarakai will contest for NA-19, Swabi while Shahram Tarakai and Mohammad Ali Taraki are the PTI candidates for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from the same district.

In Haripur, Hazara division, the PTI has awarded tickets to Umar Ayub, Akbar Ayub and Arshad Ayub for one National Assembly and two provincial assembly constituencies.

In Mansehra, Zargul Khan and his brother Zarin Gul Khan are the PTI candidates for National Assembly and provincial assembly seats.

Provincial president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Amir Muqam is contesting for two National Assembly seats, NA-29, Peshawar and NA-2, Swat, and two provincial assembly constituencies in Swat on the party ticket while his brother Dr Ibad will contest for the lone National Assembly seat of Shangla.

Similarly, former federal minister Sardar Yusuf and his son Shajehan Yusuf are contesting on the PML-N ticket from Mansehra.

The Pakistan People’s Party has awarded tickets to former federal minister Dr Alamgir Khalil, his spouse Asma Alamgir for two National Assembly seats in Peshawar while their son Arbab Zarak would be the PPP candidate for PK-74, Peshawar.

PPP leader Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti will contest for one NA and one PK seat in Mardan while former federal minister Najm-ud-Din Khan will contest for National Assembly and provincial assembly constituencies from Upper Dir district of the province.