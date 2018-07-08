Wajihuddin made PHC registrar

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) chief justice has appointed a senior judicial officer, Khwaja Wajihuddin, as the registrar of the PHC.

Khwaja Wajihuddin, who is a district and sessions judge, was presently functioning as judge of the banking court in Peshawar.

An order was issued by the high court, stating that the chief justice and judges of the PHC had ordered his appointment.