Powering Karachi

This refers to the letter ‘Lights out’ (July 04) by Syeda Kisa Fatima. K-Electric would like to inform the readers that through continued investment in the power infrastructure of Karachi, over 61 percent of the city, including all industrial zones and strategic installations, has been made loadshedding free. Over the years, the power company has taken various measures to streamline its distribution network. It has also installed aerial bundled cables (ABCs) in different parts of the city to control power theft. Areas post-ABC conversion have shown tremendous progress and experienced noticeable improvement in power supply.

The transformation of Gazdarabad, a neighbourhood in Saddar, Karachi, into a loadshedding-free area has also received international recognition. The power utility remains fully committed to its vision statement of Energising Karachi and is determined to eradicate the problem of both power theft and illegal connections. In order to achieve the vision of a loadshedding-free Karachi, the power utility also seeks support from the community to help curb the menace of electricity theft. Reports of power theft may be made by calling at 118 or 021-99000, or through K-Electric’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Spokesperson

K-Electric