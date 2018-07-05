Mayor warns of contract cancellations if drain cleaning is delayed

Mayor Wasim Akhtar, along with District Municipal Corporation (DMC) West and Central Chairmen Izhar Ahmed Khan and Rehan Hashmi, respectively, inspected the ongoing cleaning of storm water drains being carried out by municipal staff on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, Akhtar said that two shifts were being utilised for the process while 38 drains have been cleaned so far.

He added that smaller drains will be cleaned by the respective DMCs.

The mayor visited nullahs in Kashmiri Muhalla, Pak Colony, Liaquatabad and Orangi Town and reviewed the progress.

He complained that the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board was not providing assistance regarding the pipelines cutting through the drains.

He urged elected representatives to be aware of these problems in their areas and provide relief to the citizens.

In light of the approaching monsoon season, the installation of water drainage systems is the priority, while choking points are to be removed, said Akhtar.

He added that these works will continue throughout the year.

Responding to a question, Mayor Akhtar lamented that the majority of developmental projects were introduced in Punjab as compared to Sindh and that Karachi should get its fair share.

He issued a warning that the contract would be cancelled in case there was any further delay in the cleaning works.